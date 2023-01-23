Augmentation

The year was 1977. I was 11 years old. I sat ensconced between two cousins on the front row of a pitiful little movie theater in Brookhaven, Miss. There was a new movie out that had the school playground all abuzz. The bad guy was rumored to be some big black guy in a spacesuit. I imagined Wilt Chamberlain striding forth from the Lunar Module.

One hundred five rapturous minutes later I was an altogether different kid. That young stud had just seen Star Wars for the first time. My little world would never again be the same.

At the same time, on the other side of the planet, Austrian grunts filed into their arms rooms to draw some sparkly new infantry rifles. Just as George Lucas’ ragtag mob of space pirates and Jedi Knights transformed American cinemas, likewise did this remarkable plastic gun transform the way the world made combat weapons. The design was so prescient it remains in service minimally changed even today.

It would be tough to overstate how radical the Armee-Universal-Gewehr was at the time of its introduction. Designated the “StG 77” in Austrian Army parlance, the AUG featured a built-in Swarovski optical sight, a polymer chassis, injection-molded fire controls, a quick-change barrel, bullpup architecture and a translucent polymer magazine. Even the hammer, trigger and sear were molded out of plastic. It took us decades to perfect the Magpul P-Mag, the first domestically produced polymer assault rifle magazine that could give the AUG magazine a run for its money.

The AUG has since been adopted by the militaries of Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia as well as the U.S. Customs and Immigration Agency. The military rifle is built under license in Australia and Malaysia. The Aussies call the weapon the F88 Austeyr. The Australian Diggers I worked with operationally back in the 1990s seemed to revere theirs. Steyr currently manufactures semiauto versions for American civilian consumption in Bessemer, Ala.

Today’s Steyr Männlicher GmbH & Co KG was originally Steyr-Daimler-Puch. The company is built upon a foundation of innovative martial excellence spanning centuries. During World War I, Steyr’s 15,000 workers churned out some 4,000 weapons per day for the Kaiser. Steyr produced MP40 submachine guns and MG42 General Purpose Machineguns by the multiple thousands during World War II. Based in the city of Steyr, Austria, Steyr Mannlicher became an independent entity in 1990 when the previous parent company was reorganized. Steyr’s extraordinary reputation for producing superlative military and hunting arms is well deserved.