Thompson Customization

One Last Score

It was just before noon on a brilliant Saturday, and South Bend, Ind., was hopping. The town was preparing for its big Independence Day celebration. Locals of all ages were out living their lives. A brown Hudson coupe pulled up outside the Merchant’s National Bank and parked without arousing much interest.

Two of the four men exited the car and moved straight into the bank. They both wore long trench coats and carried oddly shaped parcels wrapped in pillowcases under their dusters. The other two, similarly adorned, posted themselves on either side of the front door to the building.

Once inside the crowded bank lobby, John Dillinger threw back his long coat, skinned his 1921 Thompson out of its pillowcase and loosed a burst of .45ACP into the ceiling. The distinctive chatter of the powerful submachine gun instantly put everyone in the bank on the floor. However, it also alerted a nearby patrolman named Howard Wagner, who came to investigate.

Wagner was packing a .38-caliber revolver in a full flap holster. Once near the building, he realized something was amiss and reached for his sidearm. In response, Homer Van Meter unlimbered his customized Winchester Model 1907 rifle and cut the lawman down. One of the heavy 180-grain bullets pithed the cop’s entrails, tore through a kidney, and spent itself on the countryside beyond. Patrolman Wagner fell where he was shot, bled out and died. Van Meter’s associate, George “Baby Face” Nelson, then threw off his long coat to expose a 1921 Thompson of his own equipped with a 50-round drum magazine.

By now, Dillinger and his associate inside the bank nearly had their pillowcases filled with cash. However, all the gunfire brought the townspeople out in force. Many of them were armed.

A local jeweler named Harry Berg stepped out into the street, leveled his handgun and fired, striking Nelson squarely in the back. However, the gangster’s bulletproof vest caught the round. Now enraged, Nelson torqued down on the trigger of his Thompson and sprayed the neighborhood. Berg made it back into his shop safely, but at this point, the world’s manliest teenager joined the fray.

Joseph Pawlowski was only 16 years old. However, he nonetheless leaped onto Nelson’s back and began beating him about the head and neck with his fists. In response, Nelson threw the kid through a plate glass window and gave him a quick squirt from his Tommy gun. Miraculously, save one round through his hand, young Joseph came through unscathed. He later grew up to become a concert violinist and symphony conductor.