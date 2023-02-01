TOPS Knives Hornero

EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

The TOPS Hornero’s added inch in handle length makes it a more powerful
foe for tough field chores. Note the thumb rest on the rear blade spine.

TOPS Knives is known for offering a veritable encyclopedia of models in their line. There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 275 different listings in their current catalog, mostly fixed blades, including tactical, outdoor, EDC and culinary knives. With so many fixers it’s not surprising some are specialized and the model we feature here is one.

The TOPS Hornero isn’t quirky, it’s simply that the handle is unusually long for its blade length. The 3″ blade is very common in the fixed-blade world but typically these knives have short handles that can limit their capabilities. The Hornero is a design by Tomás Reynoso, an active outdoorsman and survival instructor from Argentina. What Tomás has done is turn a knife with a 3″ blade into a workhorse by giving it a handle length that allows the user to tackle tougher chores.

The Hornero’s blade is TOPS’ trademark 1095 RC 56-58 high carbon steel with a durable black traction coating. It’s a Drop Point design, widely known as a great skinning style and there’s an inner curved thumb rest on the lower blade spine allowing the user to choke up and apply more downward pressure. Add this power to a super-sized 4.13″ handle and the Hornero’s 3.0″ blade becomes much more effective at controlling and applying force. The grip is also “grippy,” thanks to black and tan Canvas Micarta scales to diminish slippage. The Hornero’s black Kydex sheath has a separate belt loop attached, adaptable for vertical or horizontal carry, or it can be removed and corded for neck carry.

The Hornero’s handle has grippy Canvas Micarta scales and the
black ’n brown color combo is a handsome touch to boot.

Why You’ll Like It

If you have big mitts, the added inch to the Hornero’s handle will definitely be a welcome addition to your cutting chores, but I was able to see and feel the benefits with my average-sized hands. For skinning, the Drop Point blade is ideal and the added power of the extended handle can tackle gristle with ease. Other camp chores such as carving wood and chomping through rope become easier as well. Better yet, at $180 MSRP, the TOPS Hornero won’t break the bank!

TOPSKnives.com

