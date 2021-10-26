EXCLUSIVES: Gun Cleaning: Five Things You're Doing Wrong

Sniper Bladeworks LPC

BOMBASTIC Brute!
Written By Pat Covert
2021
2

Sniper Bladework’s LPC tactical folder is a half-pound of tough love.
S30V stainless steel and Titanium make for an upscale package built to last.

Sniper Bladeworks was founded by knife designer Lance Abernathy, a former SWAT officer and self-professed gun guy, back in 2009. If the handles of his tactical folders resemble pistol grips, well, let’s just say the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. That said, there’s sound logic behind Abernathy’s grips designs. They put the blade in an aggressive forward position and — like pistol handles — they’re made to fit the hand. Sniper Bladework’s knives are also built with tank-like, failure-is-not-an-option construction.

The LPC tactical folder is a half-pound of tough love. Tipping the scales at 8 oz., the LPC is overbuilt in every way. Fully extended, the knife is 8.3″ with 3.52″ of the total in an ornery clip point blade of premium S30V stainless steel. The rear of the blade has a swedge grind for enhanced penetration and the back section can serve as a thumb ramp for getting down to the nitty-gritty along with a deep finger choil below the blade edge. The LPC’s Titanium frame is well over a half-inch thick with the front slab topped in textured black G10 and the rear one housing a beefy frame-lock mechanism. A stout pocket clip rounds out the package.

The LPC’s beefy Titanium rear frame slab houses a frame-lock
mechanism and a pocket clip for keeping the beast at the ready.

Why you’ll like it

What can you say? If you like a handful of knife, Sniper Bladework’s LPC is glad to oblige. Add its aggressive design and you’re looking at a tactical folder built to take on all comers. There’s enough handwork in the LPC to call it a custom; the fit and finish is superb and the action is butter on glass. Will it drag your britches down? Heck yeah, but LE officers carry much heavier loads everyday — and this is the world Lance Abernathy comes from. The LPC is priced at $325 and, given its upscale content and quality of construction, worth every penny.

SniperBladeworks.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine December 2021 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Sniper...
Sniper Bladeworks was founded by knife designer Lance Abernathy, a former SWAT officer and self-professed gun guy, back in 2009.
Read Full Article
New Products:...
The latest guns, gear and optics
Read Full Article
Silver Stag...
Many who appreciate finery in a knife will tell you nothing stirs the soul like the old world blend of Stag and Damascus.
Read Full Article
2021
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Sniper...
Sniper Bladeworks was founded by knife designer Lance Abernathy, a former SWAT officer and self-professed gun guy, back in 2009.
Read Full Article
Complete Review...
American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale spends the day at Gunsite Shooting Academy reviewing Mossberg's newly released MC2sc compact handgun.
Read Full Article
Springfield...
Springfield Armory has taken a new approach to the legendary Browning P-35, introducing the Springfield Armory SA-35.
Read Full Article