Why you’ll like it
Nothing is overlooked in the presentation, quality of materials or fit ’n finish of the Soloist. It’s a knife that stands out in the crowd and sends those who dare test its mettle running for their lives. While the company’s knives are technically not “customs” since more than one person works on building them, they have every attribute known to deserve the moniker. Olamic Cutlery’s knives aren’t inexpensive. Typically a Soloist will run you around $795 but, simply stated, it’s what the good stuff costs — and Olamic Cutlery has a voracious customer base that keeps them coming back for more.
www.olamiccutlery.com