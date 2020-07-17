Sometimes a knife grabs your eyeballs and won’t let go. Such is the case with Olamic Cutlery’s Soloist tactical folder. Located in Visalia, California, this small family-run company is headed by Eugene Solomonik and they are a creative force to be reckoned with. Their motto is “Never The Same” and their specialty is taking a basic line of knives and putting them out in an explosion of different themes and finishes. We featured Olamic Cutlery in the July-August issue of our sister publication, American Handgunner but we wanted to do a deep dive into their new “Soloist” model here in GUNS.

For starters, this is a large tactical knife at 10.25″ overall — 6.25″ of the total in the strikingly curvaceous Titanium frame. To customize this version of the Soloist, Eugene and the gang added cool “chunked” grooves in the handle for grip and brilliant fluorescent orange Cerakote spot-color to add pop to the frame’s Titanium back spacer and Torx screws. The Soloist’s aggressive, Beak-like modified Wharncliffe blade is top-shelf Bohler M390 stainless steel and locks up tight as a drum by way of a frame-lock mechanism on the back. The blade rolls out slick as ice on a caged ball bearing system and the adjustable thumb stud and pocket clip are chunked to match the frame.