Levergun Loads: .44 Magnum

The first issue of GUNS Magazine arrived in January 1955 when I was a junior in high school. It was notable as the first magazine ever dedicated to articles on firearms, and it led the way as over the next few years three more purely gun magazines arrived. My first article was published in 1967 in the now long-gone magazine called GUNsport. Over the ensuing years I have read millions of words and also written several million words. And, after all this time, with everything I’ve read and everything I’ve written, there is one line that stands out and I consider the best words ever written — at least for those things I’m primarily interested in.

In 1966 my friend the late John Lachuk wrote: “If I had my druthers, I’d take this handy lever-gun and my 44 Maggie and head for the backcountry!” He was talking about the newly introduced Marlin 336T chambered in .44 Magnum. He went on to say: “One-caliber rifle-pistol duos are a Western tradition, handed down from the days when ammo counters were few and far between.” Little did I know I would not only meet John in the future but we’d also become good friends.