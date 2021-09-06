L.A. LEGAL!

Some of the most Draconian laws for automatic knives reside in a handful of New England states, with total bans not uncommon. While autos are now legal in the overwhelming number of states in the U.S. some, such as California, have restrictions.

In this notoriously anti-gun state you can own an automatic knife but the blade can be no longer than 2″ in length. SOG Knives built the SOG-TAC CA Crimson Auto for those of you who need to legally slake your auto appetite.

The CA Crimson Cali auto-folder is adapted from the company’s already successful SOG-Tac Mini 3.75″ aluminum handle and is anodized in a vibrant crimson coating. The Crimson Cali has a push button blade release conveniently located on the top front of the handle for easy thumb access. The Cali’s small but effective 1.9″ blade is an upswept, black-coated AUS-8 clip-point style with a saber grind on the back edge adding extra Ooooph in the penetration department. On the backside is a slide safety — a SOG favorite on their autos — to keep everything buttoned up when not being used. There’s also a tip-up pocket clip for quick, at-the-ready pocket carry. SOG’s Crimson Cali Auto tips the scales at a lithe 2.5 oz.