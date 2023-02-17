Ketch Grips & Knives

EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

I’ve covered what Ketch does before but this latest is so cool, I had to share again. If you like supporting the classic one-man shop, here’s your guy. Ketch makes every set of grips by hand, hand sands, finishes and fits them one by one. He’s done several sets of grips for me for my Star and 1911 autos and recently sent me these for my Star PD. The little knife he included is just the right size for all those little daily jobs like opening boxes, cutting string, carving a hunk of beast off the roast in the fridge or even de-skinning that deer if you had to.

Ketch can make a set of custom grips for any Star you have, any 1911 and possibly other makes, but check with him first on that. Grips start in the $65 range, with knife models starting in the $80 range. Ask about exotic woods and such for your own matching grip/knife project!

KetchsKreations.com

