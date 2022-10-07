The word pilar is Spanish for “pillar” or “mainstay” and Columbia River Knife & Tool’s folder of the same name delivers on both counts. The Pilar breaks the mold of standard folder fare because it doesn’t have the typical pointy blade we’re used to seeing on the overwhelming majority of knives. Rather, it has a deep, rhino-esque blade ideally suited for deep slicing. The Pilar is a design by Danish knifemaker Jesper Voxnaes whose collaborations with CRKT are always a hit.

Our review knife is the larger version of the CRKT Pilar — 6.69″ in overall length and 4.0″ closed. The 2.76″ hybrid blade, an ornery reverse Tanto, is D2 high carbon steel with a black stonewashed protective coating. The user has a choice of an ovate thumb hole or flipper for accessing the blade and, once done, it snicks into place via a sturdy frame-lock on the backside. The pocket clip is reversible for optional tip-up or tip-down carry — a welcome option for serious users. The Pilar’s front-frame slab is rigid OD Green G10 composite. When the blade is extended, the handle and blade form an index finger groove that allows for choking up on the blade. Weight is a very manageable 3.8 oz.