CRKT Pilar

Superior Slicer at a nice price!
Written By Pat Covert
2022
3

The Jesper Voxnaes-designed CRKT Pilar is a robust, utilitarian
EDC with all the bells and whistles found in much pricier fare.

The word pilar is Spanish for “pillar” or “mainstay” and Columbia River Knife & Tool’s folder of the same name delivers on both counts. The Pilar breaks the mold of standard folder fare because it doesn’t have the typical pointy blade we’re used to seeing on the overwhelming majority of knives. Rather, it has a deep, rhino-esque blade ideally suited for deep slicing. The Pilar is a design by Danish knifemaker Jesper Voxnaes whose collaborations with CRKT are always a hit.

Our review knife is the larger version of the CRKT Pilar — 6.69″ in overall length and 4.0″ closed. The 2.76″ hybrid blade, an ornery reverse Tanto, is D2 high carbon steel with a black stonewashed protective coating. The user has a choice of an ovate thumb hole or flipper for accessing the blade and, once done, it snicks into place via a sturdy frame-lock on the backside. The pocket clip is reversible for optional tip-up or tip-down carry — a welcome option for serious users. The Pilar’s front-frame slab is rigid OD Green G10 composite. When the blade is extended, the handle and blade form an index finger groove that allows for choking up on the blade. Weight is a very manageable 3.8 oz.

Out back we see the Pilar’s beefy frame-lock mechanism and
positioning holes for mounting the pocket clip for tip-up or tip-down carry.

Why You’ll Like It

One of the Pilar’s greatest assets is the index finger choil designed into the blade and handle when the knife is fully extended. Kudos to Voxnaes for this effective design feature. The Pilar has excellent purchase to begin with and this feature just adds another option to an already firm grip. While the knife’s cantankerous looking reverse Tanto is primarily adept at slicing, there’s enough angle on the beveled tip for penetrating when asked. Where the Pilar really shines is in its day-to-day utility. This knife is handy at cutting rope or cord, unzipping thick cardboard boxes and whipping through strapping tape — and the ability to choke up on the blade allows you to get down to the nitty gritty when beckoned. Better yet, the Pilar shown here is affordably priced at a wallet-friendly $56 MSRP.

CRKT.com

