Buck Auto Impact

Buck Knives introduced their new, upscale Legacy series for 2021 and one entree really caught my eye. The Impact folder, introduced in 2015, was Buck’s first traipse into the automatic knife world and the company was hell-bent on getting it right. With knife laws beginning to loosen up at the time — with many states starting to overturn laws against those “nasty old switchblades” — it was only fitting Buck would jump into the fray. The Impact auto has a design typical of modern tactical folders and is built strong and stout, just like Buck likes them.

The Buck Legacy Impact is a slick sidewinder dressed up in attractive Carbon Fiber frame scales, premium Crucible CPM S35-VN stainless steel, and some sweet copper touches to jigger the eye appeal up a notch. The Legacy Impact’s 3.125″ Drop Point blade has a long, deep swedge grind on the spine for enhanced penetration. The blade opens out the side with authority and closes with aplomb via a copper button-lock release. A slide safety allows the user to keep the blade from accidentally opening during fetch and carry. The blade pivot, stainless steel liners and pocket clip are all topped with black Cerakote and the frame spacer is copper to add a further touch of pop. The upscale Impact checks in at a very manageable 4.25 oz.