How to Upgrade Your Ruger SP-101 Revolver Trigger

Strut Your Stuff

Replacing the Hammer spring is a little trickier, but not too difficult, especially with a bench block. I insert the hammer strut in a hole in the bench block, so the strut seat is facing up. Using pliers, I compress the spring and remove the slave pin. The Hammer spring can be removed now. Be careful, it’s under a lot of tension.

Now is the time to file, sand and polish the strut, to smooth up spring compression when it’s put back together. The smoother you make it, the less friction you’ll have, hence a smoother cocking gun. Don’t forget working the strut seat hole over, as well. When you’re satisfied, put on the hammer spring of your choosing. I went with the 13-lb. spring. Again, using pliers, grab the spring, compress it, replace the strut seat and replace the slave pin. Make sure you orient the strut seat correctly to the strut.

Now just reverse the takedown instructions and put it all back together. Simply replacing the reduced springs will work wonders. Test fire your gun several times, making sure the hammer spring has enough tension to discharge your ammo.