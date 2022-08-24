‘What’s your favorite cartridge?’

Questions

The young fellow is a doctor, a podiatrist to be specific, who has been attending to my feet. Just chatting along — I thought — he mentioned watching a war movie marathon over the weekend. He noticed when the bad guys wanted to torture information out of the good guys, they would go for the toes. “Toes can be really painful,” he said, taking some kind of medieval torture device from a drawer. He poised the device over my already painful toe. “By the way, what is your favorite big game cartridge?”

“It doesn’t matter much,” I started to say, when he squeezed the handle of the torture device and two small razor-sharp blades started chomping as the device got closer to my toe. “The .270 Winchester and .300 Win. Mag.! Love them both equally! Spare my toes and I’ll give you one. I’ll give you BOTH!”

“No need,” he said mildly. “I already have a .300 Win. Mag. Besides, doctors aren’t allowed to take gifts from patients. Wouldn’t be ethical.”

“But threatening my toes with torture is ethical?” is what I said, but not out loud.

“So why do you like those two cartridges?” I didn’t want to answer but the whirling razor choppers were now within inches of my painful big toe. “I got the .270 because Jack O’Connor and John Jobson recommended it and I found a Winchester 70 on sale. I shot deer and antelope with it, they all died quickly and as far as I know are still dead.”

“What about the .300? Another good deal?”

“Actually it was, another Winchester 70, later my real favorite, a Ruger 77 Sporter. A bit heavy with its laminated stock but it has about the most recoil I can tolerate without thinking much about it. By that I mean I can hold and shoot this .300 the same as a .223 or .243. If recoil gets heavier, I have to start taking it into account, for example, making sure there is plenty of eye relief with a scope, holding firmly with the left hand to help take up recoil, having a recoil pad, keeping the stock firm against the shoulder.…”

I continued “Another nice thing about the .300 Win. Mag., — the .30-cal. bullet weighs about 30 grains more, while .270 bullets having similar sectional densities and with the same bullet form, similar ballistic coefficients, similar velocities and therefore similar trajectories.”