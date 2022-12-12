Taurus GX4 Micro 9mm

Wanna draw horrified looks from your friends, co-workers, shooting buddies and even passing elderly women with no possible clue about firearms in general or handguns specifically? Show up with a Taurus GX4.

I know, because I did.

I’m beginning to enjoy the sensation of being the weird(est) guy at the range, showing around my brand-newish Taurus GX4 to the various onlookers and watching their reactions. Trust me, it’s great fun if you have a slightly warped personality. I do, and it is!

Not surprisingly, the looks begin to change if you can convince the various doubting Thomases and Thomasinas to shoot the darn thing. Slowly, their scowl starts to thaw, they begin to look doubtful, first at the gun, then at you, then back at the gun. They fire a few more shots and suddenly, you’ll see a few teeth framed in a partial grin. It ends up being the kind of grin a raccoon gets when it discovers a dumpster full of fish guts.

I’m gonna go even farther into Crazy Land and hereby publicly state this: By the power vested in me by the owners of GUNS Magazine, I hereby declare and affirm under penalty of perjury that I’m a big fan of the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. (optic-ready version). In fact, it’s my everyday carry gun.

“Wuuuaaaaaa?” as the kids are fond of saying.

Yep, me, a bonified and certified gun magazine editor, somebody who has access to nearly any pistol made, is carrying a baby bull with optic in my holster. What’s next? Hillary Clinton buys an AR-15? Hear me out.