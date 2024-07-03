Something Darned Clever

While I write this, I’m listening for my tumbler to shut off, as I’ve got about 65 pieces of recently fired brass getting a cleaning in soapy water, which started hot but, by now, has cooled down.

This is the work after the fun. It was an afternoon visit to the range to zero a couple of handguns with a new load using a 225-grain LSWC bullet ahead of a comfortable dose of H110 and a Winchester large pistol primer. Caliber: .41 Magnum with a mix of Winchester, Remington, Federal and Starline brass, getting prepped for the annual sojourn to the countryside near Spokane for the annual Elmer Keith Invitational Long Range Memorial Shoot.

For the second year in a row, there’s a new site for this spot. Last year, the match was held on farmland several miles north of Spokane. This year, the match has moved again to a spot several miles south of the city. It’s a complicated story, not really worth telling.

What makes this tale interesting is something I’ve known about for a few years but didn’t really appreciate it until now; one of those ideas one sees and finally tells himself, “Geez, I wish I’d have thought of that.”

I had mounted a set of Altamont grips on one of my sixguns and after a couple of hundred rounds I noticed something which hadn’t happened. Typically, when I’m blasting away with one of my Magnums, I can feel the target grip panels shift ever so slightly to where it’s not uncomfortable but noticeable. This was the set of grips I had on the gun when I finished off a buck a few years ago.

The folks at Altamont solved this by adding two small pins fitting in holes aligned on the inside of each grip panel. No grip shift under recoil, so you can shoot and shoot. Very clever! Wish I’da thought of that!