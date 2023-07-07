The Next Dance

One year ago, this column had the tearful task of announcing the end of what had become a traditional gathering of skilled long-range handgunners who had participated annually in a fundraising event known as the Elmer Keith Memorial Long Range Handgun Shoot.

The 2022 match was dubbed “The Last Dance,” held in an open sloping alfalfa field south of Spokane. The average turnout was around 25-30 shooters, and they came from all over the Northwest.

Named in memory of the man who fostered long-range handgunning, the Elmer Keith shoot was an invitational affair to which quite a few people over the years had asked to be invited, and they were. It was designed as a fundraising event, initially to raise $100,000 for the National Rifle Association’s NRA Foundation in a special Elmer Keith fund, but it outgrew that basic goal. In recent years, proceeds were split between NRA and other groups including the Second Amendment Foundation and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

But all good things must come to an end. At least, that’s what the participants all thought.

Late last fall, it became obvious that reports of the Elmer Keith shoot’s death were, ahem, “greatly exaggerated.” I’m delighted to say my report in this space last year played a role in convincing a fellow named Britt Pettit to pick up the ball and run with it. With the generous assistance of landowners Andy and Judy Kidd, who allowed the shoot to unfold on their property several miles north of Spokane, this challenging event is back … with a bang! It was so well done the Kidds have already invited the match back to their property in 2024.