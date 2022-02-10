SilencerCo Gas Defeating Charging Handle

Late last year, I had the opportunity to become better acquainted with silencers. I also learned about some of the nuances that come along with them. One of these is hot air.

When I started competing in service rifle, I realized sometimes some of the gas came back after the shot. It almost felt like the beginning of an eye exam. Some people I knew put silicone or other sealant around the charging handle to close the gap and prevent the gas from being blown back into their face. It was more annoying than anything, except with a freshly cleaned AR. That sent little bits of leftover lubricant splattering towards your face at high speeds for extra fun.

Before testing SilencerCo’s new Harvester EVO, I was warned shooting a gas gun with a silencer results in even more hot gas coming back towards your eyes. This is the price you had to pay for diminished recoil and sound. Expecting much worse, I was surprised when I finally took a few shots at how little gas actually came back. It was comparable to what I’d experienced previously, perhaps even less. Surprised, SilencerCo unveiled the secret: their gas defeating charging handle.