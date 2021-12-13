Due to the unpredictability of Utah winter weather, we tested the EVO on several rifles indoors. I personally wish we could have tested them outside as well, but getting snowed in in the mountains was not on anyone’s agenda. I quickly learned that silencers have their own sort of music to them. Sound is critical. It doesn’t just have to reduce it; it also has to sound good. What is “good” exactly? It really depends on the individual, but each suppressor has a tone, like a bell. The EVO’s report is deep and crisp. Even with state-of-the-art equipment, properly capturing this sound is hard, if not impossible, to do. Watching videos online and shooting a silencer for yourself is not the same thing.

Sound bounces off walls. Though the EVO would be even quieter outside, I was impressed with the amount it was able to reduce the sound of shots indoors. Rather than jumping at the sound and flinching from the reverberation of the lane walls, the EVO reduced the sound to a much more pleasant and manageable level. Just to see for myself, I shot one rifle with the EVO on and off. The difference was astounding. It took just one shot for me to realize I didn’t want to shoot rifle calibers above .22LR unsuppressed indoors ever again. Switching was easy with the ASR system — the Harvester EVO is compatible with all SilencerCo Bravo Mounting accessories and comes with Bravo ½ x 28 and 5/8 x 24 direct thread mounts.