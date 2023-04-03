Savage Model 110 PCS

In The Beginning

The new Savage 110 PCS (Pistol Chassis System) is modified around the company’s exemplar 110 rifle action. In the past, I’ve had the opportunity to hunt and shoot several iterations of the Model 110 and discovered they all have shot great straight out of the box. I was hoping this short-barreled version would perform equally as well.

The pistol is made of carbon steel with a matte black finish on both barrel and receiver. No shiny metal to reflect sunlight and spook game. The Savage pistol features a Modular Driven Technologies Light Sniper System (MDT LSS) one-piece chassis crafted from machined aluminum. Enhancing the attributes of the chassis is a 7″ free-floating modular forend with M-LOK slots. In the front of the 7″ forend is a sling swivel stud perfectly situated for bipod attachment. Located at the back end of the chassis is a socket for sling attachment.

Other notable features include a one-piece Picatinny rail with 16 slots, which provide a ton of flexibility for placement of optics. I like the appearance of the spiral fluted bolt and really like the oversized bolt handle. My test gun in 6.5 Creedmoor, came with a left-hand bolt with right-port ejection. This will appeal to many right-handed shooters, allowing them to manipulate the bolt with their left hand while maintaining control of the pistol grip with their shooting hand. Left-handed shooters may want to reverse the bolt throw for the same reason.

The 10.5″ medium-contour barrel is fitted with a threaded muzzle. This provides the shooter with the option to add accessories such as their choice of muzzle brake or suppressor.

There are barricade grooves milled into the front of the magazine well while located at the rear of the chassis is a short Picatinny rail with three slots. I feel pretty confident someone will stick an arm brace here but I’m going to pass. Like other Savage models in the 110 lineup, a large tang safety with aggressive serrations makes for painless on and off safety selection.

This Savage 110 PCS comes with a 10-round, AICS-style detachable magazine. In front of the trigger guard is an ambidextrous magazine release. Like other Model 110s I’ve shot previously, the single-stage AccuTrigger is sweet and appreciated. This trigger can be adjusted easily from 2.5 to 6 lbs. The trigger pull of this pistol out of the box broke around 3 lbs. cleanly. The MDT rubber-molded grip is most comfortable and fit my hands perfectly. If you don’t like this particular grip for some reason, there are plenty of AR-style grips available.

Before fitting a Leupold 3.5-10x scope in Leupold rings, the gun tipped the scales at 6 lbs., one ounce with an empty magazine. The overall length was a tad over 21″ making it much more portable than a rifle if carrying to your deer stand is a concern.