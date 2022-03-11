“Practical” Carry

An Alarming Alarm

Money back then was stuff you could actually touch and feel. Not many people had it, but the banks and railroads still did. In the case of my grandfather’s employer, the cash was kept in a strongbox on the second floor of the local station alongside a handful of other items of value.

The station master arrived for work one day to find the place molested. Some miscreant had scaled the exterior of the building in the night and gained entrance via an unlocked upstairs window. A quick inventory showed a handful of pawnable items missing. The railroad official duly reported the breach to the local high sheriff.

The following week it happened again. This time the window had been locked. The thief had forced the latch and again made off with a handful of pilferables. The local sheriff was again duly notified, but the station master had lost his patience.

The next day the official brought his side-by-side 12-gauge from home and wired it to a chair facing the window. He loaded the gun, cocked the hammers and ran a piece of hemp cord through a pair of screw eyelets from the window to the gun’s twin triggers. With the weapon thusly configured the man turned out the lights, locked the station and went home to his family.

The following morning when he reported for work, the station master found a room temperature vagrant in the yard outside the building. The demised miscreant had caught a fistful of buckshot to the chest and fallen backwards two stories amidst a liberal dusting of broken glass. The high sheriff was again notified.

The event made the local papers. The station master had the window repaired and the sheriff congratulated the man on his ingenuity. For the duration of the time my grandfather worked for the railroad there were no more break-ins.