Poll Dancing

Mailbag

‘Adequate Horsepower’

Dave, just read the article “Adequate Horsepower” (April 21). I couldn’t agree more. I like to shoot, mostly pistol, but, alas, I don’t own a .41 magnum. I load most of my reloads with loads I estimate at 85-90% of max. In the .45 auto I load just enough to reliably cycle a 1911. In self-defense pistols I load closer to 90-95% as I want them to simulate factory premium as much as possible. I see no reason to willingly beat up me, or my pistols when punching paper, busting rocks, or clay targets.

When I started shooting as a younger man, like many I had “magnumitis” and carefully tried to stuff every tenth of a grain my firearms would allow into those shiny brass cases. When I matured a bit, the first thing I realized was that maximum accuracy most often came under the max load.

The .45 ACP proved that the lowest recoil you could reliably achieve allowed the best groups.

The secondary benefit comes with aging, arthritic hands that are a lot happier with milder loads.

I had to trade off most of my single action pistols (Colts and Colt clones) as the hands could not tolerate the trigger guard rapping the middle finger. 1911s solved that problem. I like your articles and look forward to them.

Regards, Paul

Dave replies: I’ve tried reduced loads in my Colt Commanders, and sometimes they failed to cycle, so I feed them the same reliable handloads I’ve used for many years in my Government models. They shoot straight, which is the only thing that counts. Thanks so much for reading Insider Online.

‘Anatomy of a Lawsuit’

I feel Dave knocked it out of the park with this article (“Anatomy of a Lawsuit,” April 28). After reading it, I felt compelled to share it with approximately 25 friends Bcc as I don’t share contact information even between friends and tried to help bolster membership in what I feel is a truly great organization…

This is an important read if you are a gun owner. I just can’t express how important it is to join the Second Amendment Foundation.

In the 80’s, I met Alan Gottlieb at a Gun Show in Everett, Washington. He had a card table selling memberships to the Second Amendment Foundation and was trying to get the organization on a role. He promised there would not be lots of ads or flyers mailed out. No free gifts for memberships, just a team of competent attorneys fighting for Gun Owners rights and an affordable membership cost…

I promised Mr. Gottlieb back in the 80’s at that gun show, “If I see you are doing what you promised, I’ll join up”. I try to fulfill promises made or I don’t make them.

I looked into joining and surprisingly it was way less expensive than the NRA (I’m a Life Benefactor Member) and bought a five-year membership as it was a near $50. I threw in another $50 as a donation. I’ve not gotten deluged with emails and letters like with the other guys. No fancy banquets. Just knowledge like in this article about the good work they do every day.

Instead of going out for dinner one night, consider joining up its easy and money well spent.

Jack Kellum

Dave replies: Thanks for the kind words, Jack. With the rash of gun control laws being passed in several states, we can expect more legal challenges. They won’t come easy, and they will not be cheap! Alan Gottlieb has a slogan: “Winning firearms freedom, one lawsuit at a time.” This pretty much describes the situation gun owners are in right now. Thanks for reading Insider Online and sharing it with your pals.

