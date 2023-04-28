Weeks of Preparation

Believe it or not, federal civil rights lawsuits do not happen overnight. Gottlieb and SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut, a Pennsylvania-based practicing attorney who came aboard with the Bellevue, Wash.-based foundation last fall, started working on the lawsuit in February, when it became obvious Democrats were going to push through the ban on semi-auto rifles come Hell or high water.

According to Gottlieb, early preparations included rounding up plaintiffs, consulting with attorneys and making sure of funding. Lawsuits are expensive, especially when the defendants are public officials, including a state attorney general.

Plaintiffs have to decide the issues and in this case the lawsuit would challenge the new law on Second and Fourteenth Amendment grounds. Ever since June 2010, the Second Amendment has been incorporated to the states via the Fourteenth Amendment, thanks to a SAF Supreme Court victory in McDonald v. City of Chicago.

The longer a lawsuit takes for resolution, the higher the legal bills. By no small coincidence, SAF and other rights groups were waiting for U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez to issue a ruling on California’s semi-auto ban. At this writing, it had not been announced.

It takes time to draft a lawsuit, and a lot of eyes eventually were on this one. Gottlieb said the final document was carefully studied by no less than six attorneys, with Ard being the “attorney of record” who is the boots-on-the-ground because he is in Seattle. The document is read and re-read. Everything must be correct in a legal sense. It cannot be sloppy.

Each plaintiff in a federal lawsuit is vetted, a common practice that assures they will be good for the case. Bass had been a plaintiff in a previous SAF lawsuit, filed in partnership with the National Rifle Association about three years ago, against a so-called “safe storage” mandate passed by the City of Edmonds, in direct violation of the state firearms preemption law. They won that case with a unanimous decision by the state Supreme Court in 2022.

While all of this was going on, SAF was keeping a close eye on the Legislature, where public hearings on the legislation were conducted, and gun rights activists were staying busy, corresponding with, and calling, various lawmakers in an effort to derail, or at least get some possible amendments. But the Democrat majority rejected all but two amendments offered in the state Senate, and then House Democrats rejected the two amendments. The bill went through more negotiations and finally was approved about April 17.

By then, not only was the federal complaint ready for filing, but Gottlieb and his staff had put together a press release announcing the lawsuit, which was circulated simultaneously with the court filing. The release would be specifically sent to Washington State media outlets first, and then to the wider national media audience.

On the morning Inslee scheduled the bill signing ceremony, SAF was ready to rock. At approximately 10:25 a.m., just as the governor’s press event was beginning, Ard filed the lawsuit electronically. Within a couple of hours, the lawsuit became the lead story at Fox News, while Gottlieb did a steady stream of interviews with local and national media. Social media lit up as people became aware. Many announced they were donating to or joining SAF, to be part of the fight.