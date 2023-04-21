Adequate Horsepower

It occurred to me while engaged in this exercise, many people have complained about the original classic Colt Python, and how many of them have been put out of time with steady diets of full-house .357 Magnum loads.

I began thinking (usually a really bad idea in my case because it frequently gets me in trouble) that some guys using maximum-level handloads might have been their own cause of trouble with their Pythons. I say this as a guy who has put a lot of magnum rounds downrange with my Python, and it is showing no signs of fatigue, primarily because I feed it with less-than-maximum loads that have turned out to be pleasingly accurate. As Wyatt Earp reportedly said, “Fast is fine, but accuracy is final.”

The massive energy generated by the discharge of a magnum cartridge in any handgun will eventually take its toll. I’ve never owned a handgun to intentionally abuse it. I’ve spent way too much money on these revolvers to turn them into junk with too much propellant and testosterone. The people who designed and assembled these handguns produced the best firearms they could, but not so someone could go out and beat them to pieces. As I’ve said many times, “I only look stupid.”