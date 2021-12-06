From Bad to Worse

If you get out of jail in Chicago, don’t go right back out and get into trouble again.

According to WGN News, 25-year-old Darion Blackman was jailed overnight and released in early September, having been held on “weapons-related charges.” He was arrested for “unlawful use of a weapon” and he didn’t have a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

Last month, Blackman reportedly got into a shootout with a Chicago homeowner over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Blackman was with another suspect when the 44-year-old homeowner, who did have an FOID card and a license to carry, spotted them. Their big mistake was opening fire on the older guy, who shot back.

Blackman took a round in the neck and died a short time later at a hospital.

Source