A recent survey by Morning Consult/Politico revealed suburban voters are the kingmakers. With less than a year before the pivotal 2022 midterm elections, one political party may be running scared while the other shouldn’t get over-confident.

Remember the lesson at the end of the film Patton. “All glory,” whispered the slave to the conqueror, “is fleeting.”

Here’s how the numbers shake down. Concerning national security, 49% of voters think Republicans are more trustworthy than Democrats (35%) while a whopping 16% are in the middle and currently undecided. Among suburban voters, a stunning 51% prefer the GOP to Democrats (32%) and 17% still haven’t made up their minds.

More importantly to gun owners, a decisive 46% of all voters trust Republicans more than Democrats (39%) on gun policy, with an important 15% in the middle. They can go either way by next November.

Shift the focus to suburban voters and 47% of them prefer Republicans to Democrats (37%) on gun policy, with 16% still in the middle. These are the people who invariably decide many elections and the pattern likely won’t change in 2022.

Like it or not, if you live in the suburbs of any congressional district — especially in so-called “swing districts” — you’re going to be bombarded with political advertising. If it comes in the mail, use it to start your wood stove or fireplace.

How to tell if you’re a suburban voter? You’re the poor people spending probably 50% more on gas this year than at this time last year. Ditto for groceries. You’ve got less disposable income for the gun show than you did just before Christmas in 2020.

Polls like this are important in gauging public sentiment. Results are subject to change — of course — but keep an eye on this. Watch for a feverish push on gun control if Democrats think they’re going to lose next November.

Source