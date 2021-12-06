In School Shooting Presser, Prosecutor Pushes Gun Control
Oakland County, MI Prosecutor Karen C. McDonald did not waste any time during a press briefing about the tragic shooting at Oxford High School, calling for more gun control when it was clear existing laws — all adopted to prevent such acts — failed miserably.
McDonald hinted at proposing what is generically called a “safe storage” law, which typically requires guns to be locked up. Such laws also penalize gun owners when their firearms fall into the wrong hands and are used to harm other persons.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, McDonald is a Democrat. Members of her party show an inclination toward penalizing law-abiding gun owners for crimes they didn’t commit.
Charged in the case is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
For the record, it is already illegal for a minor to carry a concealed, loaded handgun, especially into a school building. Even licensed adults aren’t allowed to carry sidearms into a school building. So, what new law would have not done what existing laws did not do when four Oxford students were murdered and seven other people were shot down?
McDonald told reporters, “If the incident…of four children being murdered is not enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is.”
She further asserted, “People should be held accountable who own guns and are not responsible.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also a Democrat, went on television with the local ABC affiliate to lobby for stronger gun control laws. Nessel is one of 20 Democrat attorneys general who signed onto an amicus brief in October supporting age restrictions on gun ownership in Florida. The Florida law is being challenged in federal court in a case known as National Rifle Association v. Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case is now before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Nessel joined colleagues from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3