How far can you push a .22 LR? In recent years more and more are asking this question and events have popped up challenging shooters to do just that – make long distance shots beyond the limits of what a .22 LR was formerly believed to be able to achieve. Equipment becomes just as important as marksmanship when pushing a rimfire cartridge out to two football fields.

Above all, you need to be able to make consistent shots. This means a good barrel, quality ammunition and clear glass. All work together towards accuracy, but without one of the pieces, the rest falls apart. You won’t be able to tell if the ammunition isn’t grouping, if something is wrong with the gun, or if the rifle is sighted in without being able to call your shots. Some people can do so with iron sights, others need an optic. It also depends on what you plan on doing and how valuable accuracy is to you. Is your goal to hit a steel target or center punch paper?

Reticles with holdover points and various subtensions have exploded in popularity, allowing people to engage multiple targets quickly and without dialing. This is seen primarily on the precision rifle scene, though it is working its way into all-purpose shooting.

The recently released Vortex Venom 5-25 x 56 FFP scope is designed as an entry-level optic for those looking to further explore long-range shooting. The 35-oz. scope is not intended just for rimfire, though many, including myself, have used it for this purpose. The scope will help you reach out to 1,000 yards and beyond, with an adjustable parallax from 15 yards to infinity. The Venom is available in MOA and Mils with the EBR-7C reticle. It is most important to understand the system of adjustments your scope uses. I am far more comfortable with MOA corrections.