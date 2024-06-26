Everything came down to this shot. The felon was flanked on either side by hostages and there would only be the briefest of windows to make a single critical trigger pull.

I knew the range down to the tenth of a yard and I was confident. The only problem was the wind. It was whipping with a vengeance, a physical force like an invisible hand — calm one moment then raging the next. Of course, trouble never comes calling on a calm, 72º day.

The gun in my hand was comfortable like an old pair of boots. I’d handled this species of rifle on many real-world law enforcement missions, lying in the snow at 10 degrees below zero and steamy summer nights where the 300% humidity kept fogging the scope in spite of miracle coatings and constant wiping.

I pushed all this from my mind as the wind waned a bit and the trigger began to move almost unconsciously. Scientists have a name for this state: tachypsychia. This is when time slows down, you become hyper-sensitive to stimulus and it feels like you could play a hand of euchre between each heartbeat pounding in your ears.

The trigger felt good, the gun was solidly against my shoulder and I swear I could feel the lockwork slide forward to detonate the primer. In the blink of an eye, I saw my wind-call was perfect and the hostage-taker had a neat hole drilled in the middle of his forehead. I silently congratulated myself.

“Good shootin’ there, Tex, ” I mumbled while standing up and checking my cell phone in case our dinner reservations had changed.

Okay, frankly, this scenario wasn’t as dramatic as the previous 280 words might have indicated. The bad guy was simply a piece of paper and if I had muffed the shot, my only problem would be dreaming up a new opening scene for this review of the Bergara B-14R. However, allow me to explain why I choose such a dramatic tableau to grab your attention regarding a mere .22 LR bolt action rifle.