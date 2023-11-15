Handguns And Holsters For Concealed Carry

Handgun Selection

Some points of consideration might be of interest before you choose your personal defense handgun. Handguns in and of themselves are not always the most effective fight stopping tools. In fact, most people shot by handguns survive. This is of course okay with us as our first interest is only to make sure our threat simply stops doing whatever it is we started shooting at them for in the first place — i.e. coming at us with a knife.

The range will probably be short so we may select a weapon that is of reasonable size but yet powerful enough to be effective if the shots fired are placed well. A big gun or the biggest gun you can and really will carry is a good idea remembering if it’s of a reasonable size and somewhat comfortable you will carry it more often.

Carry at least one full reload capability. You may not always need the ammo but you may in fact need a spare magazine if the one in the handgun somehow becomes damaged. As a case in point, I recall sliding out of a squad car seat in a hurry once and ripping the base plate from the magazine of my holstered pistol. As the base plate came off all the ammunition was ejected onto the front seat, so as I exited the squad car I did so with a single shot semi-automatic handgun.

A few additional thoughts: Melt or round the corners as much as possible — a handgun is not supposed to feel like a box of fresh razorblades when you handle it. Be guarded about oversize safeties, magazine release buttons or extended slide releases — all this stuff is often inclined to snag or hang up while being carried or the handgun is being drawn.

I believe the Three “S” rule is a good guideline: Keep it Stock, Small and Smooth. Stock as in the way it came from the factory, and as small and smooth in operating controls as possible.

Add to your defensive handgun only those things which solve a problem that really exists. As an example, a left-handed shooter carrying a Browning Hi-Power will need an ambidextrous safety.