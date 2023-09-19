Assets of CCW

Choose Wisely And Be Very Careful

Concealed handguns are socially acceptable mostly because no one knows we have them. The unseen handgun is not offensive to the unwashed masses because no one knows you have it. Simply put, out of sight out of mind. Be guarded to conceal your equipment well, many small things from how you bend over — printing the butt of the handgun on clothing — to how you sweep your jacket open as you reach for your wallet all effect concealability.

Concealed carry gives you the option to respond if you want — you can fight back if you chose too. This is a very powerful and empowering option, but one needs to choose wisely and usually on short notice. Go to the gun carefully and with caution.

Even if the circumstance justifies reaching for your gun, do you really want to be in a gunfight in the middle of a restaurant full of people? Or in the bank lobby with your children standing beside you? Your wallet and your money are replaceable. The lives of your husband, wife or children are not so easily restored.

So there is no confusion, if someone offers a genuine threat to you, endangering your life and members of your family — defend yourself — but choose wisely and be very careful.

There will be an element of surprise in your favor. The reason the bad guy picked you is because he didn’t know you were armed. Had he known he would have chosen another victim. This element of surprise will be brief because you will be slightly behind the power curve to start with. Remember; he initiated the attack.