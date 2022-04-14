Born Loser?

Accused cop-killer Richard James Rotter already had what news agencies in Washington State described as “a lengthy criminal history including at least 18 felonies and hundreds of contacts with Kennewick Police over the years” when he ran afoul of the law again in March.

When he was arrested by Everett Police, his history as an outlaw may have finally run its course. Rotter is the suspect in the broad daylight murder of Everett officer Dan Rocha in a confrontation that began with Rocha investigating what the Everett Herald described as “suspicious circumstances.”

Subsequent reports suggest those “circumstances” involved Rotter moving firearms from one vehicle to another in the parking lot of a Starbucks. The Herald said dispatch advised Rocha there were misdemeanor warrants out for Rotter and that he was a convicted felon, so moving guns between vehicles was a definite no-no.

Within minutes of his arrival on scene, Rocha would be dead; shot in the head and subsequently run over by the fleeing suspect. A couple of miles away, the suspect vehicle, which had apparently run several lights at high speed, was involved in a collision. Total time laps: 16 minutes, according to the newspaper’s timeline.

Rotter’s background is primarily in Washington’s Tri-City area, consisting of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, all around the confluence of the Columbia and Snake rivers. It’s farm and ranch country and just about everybody has a gun, which seems to discourage the kind of activity one finds in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett west of the mountains.

Newspaper accounts say his criminal history goes back nearly 40 years, into the 1980s. He is 50-years-old.

So, what’s a guy with 18 felonies in his jacket doing with firearms? Nothing good, and in addition to being held initially for investigation of first-degree murder of a police officer, he was also held for unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail was initially set at $5 million.

We chatted briefly with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s office. At last check, authorities were trying to learn where the guns came from. It’s a cinch the suspect didn’t buy them at retail, something the gun control crowd never seems to grasp.

Incredibly, the Rocha slaying came within a couple of hours of memorial services for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, gunned down in the line of duty, also by a man with past convictions and a warrant. That guy also should not have had a gun, and he’ll never fire another one. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire after fatally wounding Calata.