Big Bore Belly Guns Part III

Head For The Hills

Most of the belly guns described thus far are mainly for every day carry, however, there are some BBBGs that are exceptionally comforting when traveling off the beaten path in sagebrush, foothills, forests and mountains. Ruger offers what is probably the most powerful factory-produced double-action BBBG — the Alaskan Model with a 2-3/4″ barrel and chambered in .454 Casull. It is definitely a handful and the finger-grooved rubber grips are highly appreciated. If one does not need the extreme power of the .454, it is also offered in .44 Magnum. Ruger just recently began offering two new .357 Magnum Big Bore Belly Guns in the 3″ GP-100 and the smaller sized 2-1/4″ five-shot SP101. The latter is a handful especially, however, if ever needed in a serious situation the recoil will not be noticed. A third BBBG is their high-cap belly gun, the eight-shot, 2-3/4″ .357 Magnum Redhawk.

My friend, the late Larry Kelly of Mag-na-port, was also a pioneer in offering Big Bore Belly Guns. In the early 1980s he began offering Combat Mini-Magnum Conversions on S&W double-action sixguns such as the Model 29/629.44 Magnums, Model 25 in .45 Colt, the .41 Magnum Model 57 — in fact, any N-Frames! Barrels were cut from the frame end as well as the muzzle end, resulting in a 2-1/2″ to 3″ barrel length. After the barrel was cut, it was given a special deep-dish crown, fitted with a new Baughman-style front sight and Mag-na-ported. For easier handling, the grip frame was round-butted and fitted with Pachmayr Compac grips. This conversion is still offered by Larry’s son Kenny — now successfully heading up Mag-na-port — and he also offers this conversion on the Colt Anaconda.

Gary Reeder offers a full line of double-action BBBGs such as the Alaskan Survivalist chambered in .44 Magnum or .45 Colt, the aptly named Urban Survivalist in .44 Special, and Da Brute, which offers the largest calibers in any BBBG, namely .475 and .500 Linebaugh. He also offers his own original cartridges, the .500 GNR and .510 GNR. Gary is willing to make any double-action BBBG based on a Ruger Redhawk or Super Redhawk in any chambering that is safe. He starts with the basic Redhawk or Super Redhawk. However, the original cylinder is replaced by a brand-new custom five-shot cylinder.