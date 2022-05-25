hornet handguns

Go Faster

In the 1920s experimenters began looking to the future with one of the things they desired being a smokeless powder, long-range .22 Centerfire. One of the early seekers was Col. Townsend Whelen — “Only accurate rifles are interesting” — who happened to be assigned to Springfield Armory at the time. Using 1903 Springfield rimfire training rifles from World War I, Whelen had them converted to a new cartridge that became known as the .22 Hornet. By the early 1930s both Savage and Winchester were chambering bolt-action rifles for the Hornet. Both DuPont and Hercules developed new powders for use in the .22 Hornet and when they were able to attain 2,400 fps, the experimental powder from Hercules was given its name, which we all know now as #2400. This was in 1934 and Elmer Keith soon made this powder well-known by using it first in his Heavy .44 Special loads and then on to the .44 Magnum.

In 1940, Lysle Kilbourne, who did much of the technical data for the Lyman Reloading Manuals of the time, improved the tapered .22 Hornet case by blowing it out and giving it a pronounced shoulder. It became the K-Hornet. A third iteration of the Hornet came from Jim Harvey in 1956. Rather than developing a cartridge for a rifle, Harvey wanted a .22 Centerfire for use in a sixgun and his answer was to shorten the K-Hornet to the Harvey Kay-Chuck for use in re-chambered Smith & Wesson K-22s. In the early 1960s Smith & Wesson took that same K-22 revolver Harvey started with and aided by Remington came up with the .22 Jet, which was a milk-bottle-shaped cartridge formed from the .357 Magnum case. Harvey’s K-Hornet worked while the .22 Jet did not, at least not in a revolver chamber. Too bad the engineers in the project did not take a closer look at Harvey’s .22 centerfire.

Many rifle manufacturers have offered the .22 Hornet in their bolt actions, however, my experiments are mostly with the Hornet in the Thompson/Center Contender using one of the early 10″ octagon barrels. Hornady, Sierra and Speer all offer the 40- and 45-grain bullets the Hornet is best suited for, with some even being marked as Hornet bullets. Since this is a rifle cartridge, at least originally, reloading is accomplished with an RCBS two-die set consisting of a full-length resizing die and a seating die. One problem I run into in loading for the .22 Hornet is the fact those tiny little bullets don’t mate well with my fat fingers.