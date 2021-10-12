Handloading for Medium and Large Frame .38 Specials

Loading The .38

I have been loading for the .38 Special since 1956/57. In those early years my sixguns were a Ruger .357 Blackhawk 4-5/8″ Flat-Top and a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum Highway Patrolman 4″, both of which saw mostly .38 Specials as .357 Magnum brass was so hard to find.

My load of choice was Elmer Keith’s .38 Special Heavy load, consisting of Keith’s Lyman #358429 semi-wadcutter bullet weighing 168–173 grains depending upon the alloy over 13.5 grains of #2400. This is an exceptionally heavy loading, actually hotter than some .357 Magnum loads today. My bullets were cast one at a time using a single cavity mold and a cast-iron pot on my mother’s kitchen stove, then loaded one round at a time using the Lyman #310 Tool.

Looking back I’m thankful I had the pair of .357 Magnum sixguns to shoot this load and do not believe a medium-framed .38 Special such as the M&P or K-38 would have held up very long with such a load. Keith came up with this load long before the .357 Magnum became available. Even though it was introduced in 1935 it was years, in some parts of the country not till after WWII, before it was readily available.

Keith recommended his .38 load only for use in heavy frame sixguns, which at the time were the Single Action Army and New Service from Colt and the .38/44 Heavy Duty and Outdoorsman from Smith & Wesson. Today, we can add a few more to this list including the Great Western .38 Special Single Actions and also the USFA Single Actions. All of these guns are found only on the used gun market and I know of no production heavy-framed .38 Specials being offered today. Medium-framed .38 Specials include the above-mentioned M&P and K-38 as well as the Colt Official Police and Officers Model.

I have used the Keith Heavy .38 Special load in the .38/44 Smith & Wesson sixguns with no problems, however, it seems to be too heavy for the Great Western and USFA Single Actions. Actually it is now a moot point as it is a heavier load than I care to use and I have dropped back to 12.0 grains sporadically while using 11.0 grains for most of my #2400 loads with the Keith cast bullet. I still use the 13.5 grains of #2400 load, however, I have changed my bullet of choice.

Now I mostly use the Lyman Ray Thompson-designed gas-check bullet. This weighs around 158 grains, however, it has two crimping grooves. Thompson originally designed it so the top groove would be used when loading in .357 Magnum brass while the bottom groove was for use in .38 Specials, allowing more powder space. What it does with this particular load is tone it down a bit, reducing the muzzle velocity, blast and recoil. Most sixgunners know the .38 Special Keith Load uses a bullet over 13.5 grains of #2400 and the Skeeter Load uses the same charge with the Thompson bullet crimped in the bottom crimping groove.