Black Powder Cartridge Rifles

Fascination

My obsession was Black Powder Cartridge Rifle (BPCR). It’s generally understood among the initiated that BPCR stands for single shots — Sharps, Remington, Winchester Hi Walls, Ballards, trapdoor Springfields, etc. It includes all of their exotic big-bore cartridges, which for me started with .45-70s and has included dozens more of .40s, .44s .45s and .50s.

This all started in 1980 at SHOT Show #2, held in — of all places — San Francisco. Strolling around, I suddenly happened upon a large display of big single-shot Model 1874 Sharps rifles made by a company named Shiloh located on Long Island, N.Y. I was instantly mesmerized by these Model 1874 thundersticks with color case-hardened actions, long octagon barrels and beautifully finished black walnut stocks. I was most distressed to learn the waiting time to buy one was at least a year!

Never afraid of previously owned guns, I began a quest for any used Shiloh. Success happened in February 1981 when I became the owner of a .50-70 (1 ¾” case), which I immediately had re-chambered to .50-90 (2 ½” case). It was a big mistake as experience would prove. In the first weeks of owning the big thumper and shooting 450- to 650-grain bullets, a bruise so big appeared on my shoulder Yvonne made me take a break from rifle shooting for a bit.

Now over 40 years later, I can say I’ve owned over 50 Sharps Model 1874 rifles including vintage ones, Shilohs, C. Sharps Arms and Pedersolis, the latter made in Italy.

Naturally, when someone obsesses on a genre of firearm, the interest will spread to similar types. By the mid-1980s, I had purchased original Remington No. 1 rolling blocks, Model 1873 trapdoor Springfields and Winchester Model 1885 Single Shots.