Smith & Wesson's .45 Colt Mountain Gun

Retro-Modern?

So with a little history out of the way let’s look at the latest in .45 Colt hardware, the Model 25-13. The 25-13 is built to the newest specifications for all revolvers from S&W. On the left side of the frame just above the cylinder release is a little keyhole for locking the action. If you don’t turn it on you’ll never notice it. The cylinder release is also the new style with clearance on the bottom to allow for unimpeded use of speed loaders.

The hammer and trigger are the new MIM (metal injection molding) style. MIM parts get a bad rap from ignorant internet experts but the fact is if they didn’t look different we’d never know. You can see some molding lines but the parts have almost the same density of forged pieces and seem to last just as long too. In fact the single-action pull of this gun, at 4-pounds 2-ounces, is crisp and totally creep-free. The double-action pull is a robust 12 1/2-pounds and could use a little smoothing, but it will surely get better with use.

One of the most critical elements in revolver assembly is timing. S&W calls it “carry up” and it means the cylinder is squarely aligned with the forcing cone and locked in place before the hammer falls. This is one of those things that’s easy for the shooter to judge. Cock the hammer slowly and listen for the distinct click that comes when the bolt locks the cylinder. This needs to happen sometime before the hammer reaches the fully cocked position. I’ve always liked the cylinder to be locked up long before the hammer reaches full cock and that seems to be a characteristic of the new actions.

The outside is pretty nice too. The finish is a nicely polished blue. The right side of the barrel is laser-engraved with the “Mountain Gun” model and the right is roll-marked “.45 COLT CTG.” Sights are S&W’s standard adjustable rear and a plain black ramp at the front. The other very distinctive feature is the Ahrends grips. I know S&W calls them stocks but either way they’re nice. They are designed to make the round butt square, are a very comfortable size and the finger grooves are just right.

One of the things we always have to talk about is reliability, but with revolvers that’s almost a waste of ink. Revolvers are, by their very nature, reliable creatures and since I didn’t encounter a bad round of ammo there were no malfunctions. It’s easy to shoot and accurate too.