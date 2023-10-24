Raw-Boned and Sexy

No other big bore double action sixgun has ever intrigued and fascinated my narrow little mind quite like Colt’s big New Service revolver. During its 1898 to 1944 production run, its been called everything from raw-boned ugly, to gracefully sexy. As is often the case, the truth lies somewhere in between. Military examples, with their plain walnut grips and dull finish, are about as raw-boned as it gets. On the other hand, a commercial model sporting a blued or nickel finish so deep you can see your future in it, along with factory ivory or pearl stocks, is clearly one of the sexiest handguns ever created.

Whether you consider it gruesome or gorgeous, it was without doubt one of the toughest double action sixguns on the market. Tank-tough isn’t far off the mark when describing its ability to absorb abusive treatment, although John Wayne or Clint Eastwood-tough might be a better description. But what it really is, is plain old mother-in-law tough, and it doesn’t get any tougher than that!

At one time or another in its 46-year production run, this formidable holster gun was offered in the most effective handgun cartridges of the day; which included everything from .38 Special to .476 Eley, with .357 Magnum, .38-40, .44-40, .44 Russian, .44 Special, .45 ACP, .45 Colt, .450 Eley and .455 Eley in between. Over the years, Colt’s New Service was offered with 2″, 4″, 4.5″, 5″, 5.5″, 6″, and 7.5″ barrels. Of these, the most commonly encountered barrel length is 5.5″, which seems to be the best all-around length anyway.

Although the legendary Colt 1911 was the standard handgun issued to America’s doughboys during World War I, Colt also produced some 151,700 New Service sixguns in the same caliber as a “substitute standard” due to the shortage of John Browning’s most famous fighting tool. It was a very popular substitute, thanks in no small part to America’s love affair with sixguns and lack of experience with the new-fangled auto.