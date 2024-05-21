Spyderco Smock

Like a fine wine, Spyderco’s Smock folder has improved with age. Designed by custom knifemaker Kevin Smock, it’s a production send-up of the knifemaker’s sleek SK23 model. Interestingly, Kevin applied for licenses for the company’s trademarked “Round Hole” thumb opener and their Compression Lock (blade lock) way back in 2015 for use on a knife and incorporated both into the SK23.

The round hole was a no-brainer but he ingeniously converted the Compression lock in a thumb-accessible push button lock on the upper front handle. Spyderco liked it so much, they introduced a production version three years ago and named it after the designer.

Kevin’s design is a missile-like 7.92″ overall with no big hump in the spine to accommodate a large Spydie hole. The Smock’s 3.0″ cutting edge is a modified Wharnecliffe made of upscale Crucible S30V stainless steel and there’s a jimped thumb ramp on the backside spine for enhanced grip. The slim handle is 4.53″ and sports Carbon Fiber/G10 lay-up scales over stainless liners with a nice index finger groove — once again improving purchase. Three holes lighten handle weight and add a nice styling touch. A tip-up pocket clip graces the base on the back frame slab. Weight is a svelte 3.64 oz.