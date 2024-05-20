Pyrotechnic Plunger Project

Technical Details

The heart of my homebuilt PIAT bomb is a wooden stair rail baluster from Home Depot. This thing set me back maybe four bucks and was already kind of round. I used a stick of PVC scrap for the body and crafted the fins and stabilizing ring out of scrap roof flashing riveted in place. The fuse started out as a broken toilet bowl plunger.

I have made wooden models in my workshop for decades. They always start out as a diagram downloaded from the Internet. Translating the diagram into a physical object takes a little basic math.

I start by establishing a single cardinal dimension for my final product. In this case, it was the diameter of the warhead. I then carefully measure the same dimension on my diagram and divide the real number by the diagram number. This gave me a unique ratio I could jot down on my diagram or my workbench. With this as a basis, I can measure anything I want on the diagram, multiply it by this ratio, and determine how big to make the component. Using this same basic idea, I have crafted literally countless boats, ships and airplanes out of white pine lumber. As the geometry of the PIAT bomb is fairly uniform and predictable, this becomes a pretty straightforward chore.

To craft the warhead I removed the mounting screw from the baluster, chucked it up in the lathe and shaped it by hand. Once the warhead was roughly the right shape, I polished it up on the lathe with sandpaper and set it aside.

I measured out the fuse in the same manner and turned it down from the broken dowel that had previously been the handle to a toilet bowl plunger. This wood was fairly soft and easy to work. Once this was complete, I carefully drilled a hole in the base of the fuse and the top of the warhead. By gluing a small length of dowel in place, I joined these two components, rotating them until the geometry seemed right.

I turned the base of the warhead to be a slip fit for the inside of the PVC pipe and secured it in place with a sheet metal screw. I ground the head of the screw down with a bench grinder so it didn’t look so lame. Then it was time for the fins.

Roofing flashing is an underappreciated hobby material. My kids and I built two complete sets of Lorica Segmentata or Roman Legionnaire’s armor out of the stuff as homeschool projects when they were young. The metal is fairly soft and easy to bend using a vise and hammer but do take care. Those edges can be razor-sharp. You can cut it with tin snips or a cutoff wheel on a table saw after marking the desired shape with a Sharpie.

The original PIAT bombs had four fins. I used three, so it wouldn’t get so cluttered. I used a protractor to draw a compass rose of sorts on my workbench, with each leg separated by 120 degrees. Then by carefully setting the PVC pipe in the middle, I could mark off the location where each fin should be. I used a center punch to site the holes for my drill press and secured everything in place with pop rivets.

Don’t let the pop rivets intimidate you. A cheap rivet tool costs $4.99 from Harbor Freight and will last you a lifetime. I sized everything via trial and error. If something doesn’t fit, just throw it away and make another. Roofing flashing is just dirt cheap.