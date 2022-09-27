A “Special” Happy Birthday!

S&W celebrated the young 20th-century by lengthening the venerable .44 Russian case from .97″ to 1.06″ and creating a new cartridge for the new century called the .44 S&W Special. Both Colt and Smith & Wesson had swing-out cylindered, simultaneous-ejecting, double action revolvers in the 1890s.

Now Smith & Wesson showed what they could really do to produce the finest possible revolver. Their first solid-frame .44 Special, officially known as the .44 Hand Ejector 1st Model, New Century or Model of 1908, was built as a proto-type in 1907. The Triple-Lock is so named because its cylinder locked in three places, at the rear, at the front of the ejector rod and also with a beautifully machined third lock at the front of the frame. This third lock was not really needed except to showcase the precision Smith & Wesson was capable of building into their firearms. The gun was more advanced than its cartridge.

The new .44 Special was a ballistic twin to the .44 Russian in a longer case. It is obvious neither S&W nor ammunition manufacturers knew what they actually had. The Triple-Lock was hampered by the lack of heat-treating while the .44 Special cartridge itself has never been factory loaded to its full potential and it has taken 100 years for ammunition makers to even rise above the original 246-grain roundnose bullet with a velocity of 750 fps. It would fall to experimenters to take the .44 Special to its ultimate performance.

The Triple-Lock only lasted until 1915 when, for a savings of $2 off the retail price, both the third locking feature and the enclosed ejector rod were dropped. The resulting 2nd Model would last until 1940, however, in 1926 the 3rd Model arrived with a return to the enclosed ejector rod. These beautiful sixguns may not have had the third locking feature, however they were heat-treated and well suited to the heavy loads soon to be developed.

The 1926 Model was replaced by what was probably the best of the .44 Hand Ejector series, the 4th Model or, as it is better known, the 1950 Target. The companion fixed-sighted version was known as the .44 Military and, when S&W went to model numbers they became the Model 24 and Model 21 respectively. The run of the wonderful, beautifully-made .44 Hand Ejectors came to an end in 1966 when they seemingly could no longer compete with the sixgun and cartridge they spawned, the .44 Magnum. Connoisseurs knew better.