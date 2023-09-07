EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Will A Laser Get You Killed?

Episode #14
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
8

Our resident Gun Cranks — Roy Huntington, Tom McHale, and Brent T. Wheat — take on one of the most contentious self-defense topics: Are laser sights a good or bad thing? Hear what the guys have to say about these high-tech shooting tools that, depending on who you ask, are the best things since sliced bread or a quick way to end up in a pine box!

2020
8

