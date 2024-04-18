What's Old Is New

Watching the old become new again is a constant in life. We see it with clothing trends, music, and yes, even guns. Two recent examples come to mind: The resurgence of leverguns and how new, younger shooters are “discovering” revolvers. In this episode of Gun Cranks, Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington share another example — the return of the M16A2-style rifle. But, does new and updated mean better?

