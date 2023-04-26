EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Tactical Twaddle:
Speed Reholstering

Written By Brent Wheat
We can’t figure out why Erick Gelhaus, Gunsite Academy Rangemaster, hates speed reholstering … After all, all the cool kids are moving to it, and it’s all over YouTube, so what could possibly go wrong?

The Gun Cranks discuss the merits of high-speed, low-drag gun shoving into the belt. Is it a tactical advantage for … something? Or are you just going to shoot your, well, you know … off? Listen in and find out!

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a NEW generation of portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free generators. It’s as quiet as a laptop, lightweight, and can safely be used inside. Plus, it’s powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Generator.

