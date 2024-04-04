EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Hi-Power Reimagined:
Dumb or Brilliant?

Ep. 226
Written By Brent Wheat
The Browning Hi-Power is one of the most revered pistols of all time, and for good reason. But that fact alone apparently isn’t enough to stop American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale from committing heresy, prompting the Gun Cranks to dive into the changes and innovations seen in modern high-power firearms and challenging the notion that classics should remain untouched.

Also in this episode, learn how you can find out exactly how old your Buck knife is and see the “Hold My Beer” Award video that left the Cranks begging producer Ashley to hit the stop button.

RELATED LINKS

First Look: Girsan MCP35 LW OPS
• Date Your Buck Knife, BuckKnives.com

