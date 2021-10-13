EXCLUSIVES: “I’d like to see that .357 Magnum”

Find Your Red Dot & New Products With The Gun Cranks!

Written By Brent Wheat
The Gun Cranks reveal ways they’ve tested ammunition using their homemade inventions and explain what to do when you can’t find the red dot.

Sponsored by
Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

