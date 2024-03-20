Bump Stock Ban?!?

From a new American-made 9mm and an established brand’s first foray into the handgun market to an update on Garland v. Cargill — the Supreme Court case regarding bump stocks — the Gun Cranks share their views on the latest industry news. Plus, viewer letters and the ever-popular “Hey, hold my beer!” segment.

