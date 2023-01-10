EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Vortex Strike Eagle
3-18x44 FFP Riflescope

Strike From A Distance
Written By Nic Lenze
The Strike Eagle line of riflescopes is a crowd favorite thanks to the quality/price ratio leaning more in favor of the shooter. Just added is the 3-18×44 FFP. Watch as Nic Lenze gives you a First Look at this brand new optic.

For more information, visit vortex optics.com.

Gear List

• Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu, goaxil.com
• Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com

