Turnbull-Browning SA-22

The Browning SA-22 was the world’s first semi-automatic .22 courtesy of John Browning in 1914. It also happens to be the cover gun from the July 2023 issue of GUNS Magazine.

Made in Japan by Miroku, this SA-22 rifle is every bit of the quality as those put out in Belgium in the early days. Turnbull Restoration added a touch of class by hand engraving the receiver before treating it to their bone charcoal color case-hardening, resulting in a finish that’s both eye-pleasing and practical.

Tune in as Roy shares a closer look and takes some shots.

Check out the full feature in our July 2023 issue.

• Turnbull Restoration, turnbullrestoration.com

• Axle Targets, axletargets.com

