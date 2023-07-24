The Model 2020 Rimfire in .22 LR offers shooters a refined bolt-action rifle with all the quality and performance users have come to expect from Springfield Armory.

The Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire bolt-action rifle is offered in two primary versions — the wood-stocked Classic Model and the synthetic-stocked Target Model.

The Classic is offered in four grades of Turkish walnut with a satin finish, while the Target features a reinforced polymer stock modeled after the popular Model 2020 Waypoint.

Featuring premium Turkish Walnut, the Classic Model is offered in four grades of wood: Select Satin, Grade A, Grade AA, and Grade AAA. Each grade of wood offers classic style and craftsmanship, allowing you to choose the degree of figure and grain to suit your style.

The Target Model’s synthetic stock is offered in either black or sage with black webbing finishes and has a target-style configuration.