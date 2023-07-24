First Look: Springfield Armory
Model 2020 Rimfire
The Model 2020 Rimfire in .22 LR offers shooters a refined bolt-action rifle with all the quality and performance users have come to expect from Springfield Armory.
The Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire bolt-action rifle is offered in two primary versions — the wood-stocked Classic Model and the synthetic-stocked Target Model.
The Classic is offered in four grades of Turkish walnut with a satin finish, while the Target features a reinforced polymer stock modeled after the popular Model 2020 Waypoint.
Featuring premium Turkish Walnut, the Classic Model is offered in four grades of wood: Select Satin, Grade A, Grade AA, and Grade AAA. Each grade of wood offers classic style and craftsmanship, allowing you to choose the degree of figure and grain to suit your style.
The Target Model’s synthetic stock is offered in either black or sage with black webbing finishes and has a target-style configuration.
Dual standard sling swivels on the Model 2020 Rimfire give shooters twin interface points for the sling of their choice. The rifle’s rubber recoil pad, artfully shaped and contoured with the lines of the rifle, shoulders intuitively and comfortably.
The bolt-action Model 2020 Rimfire action features dual cocking cams and a hard chrome bolt for smooth cycling and flawless operation. The 60-degree bolt throw enhances speed and ease of use, while the interrupted picatinny rail delivers a solid foundation for the optic of your choice. A threaded bolt handle also allows for customization by the shooter.
Each Model 2020 Rimfire ships with Springfield’s .22-caliber rotary magazine. Crafted from durable polymer, the magazine holds 10 rounds and delivers them smoothly into the chamber. The rifle and magazine are cross-compatible with Ruger 10/22-pattern magazines of the same capacity.
The premium barrel of the Model 2020 Rimfire in .22 LR is 20” long and free-floated for its full length. As a result, the rifle will not suffer point of impact shift due to input against the stock.
The Target Model is threaded to accept suppressors and muzzle devices, while the Classic Model features a sporter contour for a day afield.
Optimized for the .22-caliber action, the Model 2020 Rimfire features a Model 700-pattern adjustable trigger that is factory set at 4.5 lbs. The trigger can be tuned to your preference and delivers a crisp, clean break. Additionally, the action is designed to accept many aftermarket 700-pattern triggers for enhanced customization.
Every configuration is guaranteed to shoot 1” or less three-shot groups at 50 yards with quality match-grade factory ammunition, in the hands of a skilled shooter.
Depending on the model and finish, MSRP ranges from $434 to $1,099.
For full specs on the Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire rifle, visit springfield-armory.com.
