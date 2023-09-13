Anschütz 9mm Flobert Garden Gun

This week’s “First Look” isn’t a new gun, but instead, a gun that’s unlike anything you’ve probably seen before — an Anschütz Flobert in 9mm. This practical pre-war garden gun combines old-world craftsmanship with a bit of modern handiness.

Although this particular gun hasn’t been produced since before WWII, there is an Anschütz North America location in Trussville, Alabama, which imports, distributes and services all Anschütz hunting, sporting, and target rifles. To learn more, visit anschutznorthamerica.com.

