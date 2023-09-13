EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Anschütz 9mm Flobert Garden Gun

Old-World Craftsmanship Meets Modern Handiness
Written By Roy Huntington


This week’s “First Look” isn’t a new gun, but instead, a gun that’s unlike anything you’ve probably seen before — an Anschütz Flobert in 9mm. This practical pre-war garden gun combines old-world craftsmanship with a bit of modern handiness.

Although this particular gun hasn’t been produced since before WWII, there is an Anschütz North America location in Trussville, Alabama, which imports, distributes and services all Anschütz hunting, sporting, and target rifles. To learn more, visit anschutznorthamerica.com.



Roy holding an Anschütz 9mm Flobert Garden Gun
