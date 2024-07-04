Bump Stocks And Angry Baboons

You never know what the Gun Cranks are going to talk about next, and this episode is proof.

The Cranks reconvene to talk about the recent bump stock decision, the loss of Mike Venturino and Mark Hampton, and the new Angry Baboon Oracle.

Be sure to stick around ’til the end for a patriotic “Hold My Beer” video in honor of 4th of July … just disregard the sheer look of panic and frustration on Ashley’s face over the technical difficulties. The show must go on!

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.