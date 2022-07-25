EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

Bond Arms Grizzly

Pint-Sized And Powerful
Written By Nic Lenze
1

This week, I had the pleasure of reviewing the Bond Arms Grizzly. It is chambered in .45 Colt and can also fire 2.5” .410 shotshells. It’s a single-action and fires from two 3-inch stainless steel barrels. The grips are rosewood and the frame is also stainless steel. The sights are fixed and aligned with the bottom barrel. It comes with a leather outside-the-waistband holster. The purpose of this pistol is clearly defense, so we got up close to see what each of these calibers does.

Testing

Since the Grizzly can fire two calibers, we wanted to test both. To start, I just took some shots to see how they felt. I also want to thank Hornady for sending the ammo along. Nobody in my area had any .410. Like I did in my review of the Bond Arms Stinger for American Handgunner, I attempted a 25-yard shot. I also took the opportunity to do some up-close shooting and drawing from my Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK. I shot both .45 Colt and .410 ammunition, and boy is that Hornady Critical Defense .410 potent! I tested the spread at three and five yards for comparison.

Final Thoughts

The Bond Arms Grizzly was a lot of fun to shoot and review. There’s something so enjoyable about firing powerful cartridges through small guns. Plus, single action is always a good time. There is plenty to love about this powerful little pocket gun. If you want to see the full review, be sure to watch the video above. Also, be sure to follow us on social media and visit the Bond Arms website for more information.

Want More From GUNS Magazine?

To subscribe to FMG Publications Newsletters, here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Win The battle...
Wild birds live in rugged areas and we go there for lots of flushes or knots of geese double-clucking their way into a field.
Read Full Article
bond arms grizzly
Bond Arms...
Nic Lenze reviews the Bond Arms Grizzly — a single-action, double-barrel pistol chambered in .45 Colt that can also fire 2.5” .410 shotshells.
Read Full Article
Smith & Wesson...
The Smith & Wesson Military & Police series of polymer-framed semiautomatic pistols is approaching its 20th year.
Read Full Article