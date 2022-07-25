Bond Arms Grizzly
Pint-Sized And Powerful
This week, I had the pleasure of reviewing the Bond Arms Grizzly. It is chambered in .45 Colt and can also fire 2.5” .410 shotshells. It’s a single-action and fires from two 3-inch stainless steel barrels. The grips are rosewood and the frame is also stainless steel. The sights are fixed and aligned with the bottom barrel. It comes with a leather outside-the-waistband holster. The purpose of this pistol is clearly defense, so we got up close to see what each of these calibers does.
Testing
Since the Grizzly can fire two calibers, we wanted to test both. To start, I just took some shots to see how they felt. I also want to thank Hornady for sending the ammo along. Nobody in my area had any .410. Like I did in my review of the Bond Arms Stinger for American Handgunner, I attempted a 25-yard shot. I also took the opportunity to do some up-close shooting and drawing from my Spiritus Systems Fanny SACK. I shot both .45 Colt and .410 ammunition, and boy is that Hornady Critical Defense .410 potent! I tested the spread at three and five yards for comparison.
Final Thoughts
The Bond Arms Grizzly was a lot of fun to shoot and review. There’s something so enjoyable about firing powerful cartridges through small guns. Plus, single action is always a good time. There is plenty to love about this powerful little pocket gun. If you want to see the full review, be sure to watch the video above. Also, be sure to follow us on social media and visit the Bond Arms website for more information.
