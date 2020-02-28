SCCY CPX-2 Red Dot Prize Package Giveaway

Enter to win a SCCY CPX-2 Red Dot Package worth over $463!

SCCY, pronounced “sky,” produce handguns with features you might expect from a pistol costing twice as much. Take the case of the CPX-2 Red Dot which has a 3.1″ barrel machined from bar stock with seven lands and grooves having a 1:16 right-hand twist. The receiver is made of 7075-T6 aircraft-grade, heat-treated aluminum alloy; slide is quality stainless steel. Other features include an all-steel recoil system, a double-action only hammer firing system, a double-action trigger with a 9-lb. trigger pull and more. Two double-stack, 10-round magazines with finger extension base and two additional flat magazine bases are included, plus, the Crimson Trace CTS-1500 already installed. The 3.5 MOA Red Dot with built-in backup sight automatically dims to adapt to ambient light conditions.

Versacarry’s Comfort Flex Deluxe holster is an IWB non-collapsible design made from water buffalo leather with a polymer layer for strength and rigidity. The back’s closed-cell foam padding provides comfort and acts as a sweat barrier. The holster has a forward cant for an easy draw and adjustable draw tension to custom fit the holster to your firearm.

Finally, the folding knife CRKT describes as “a machinist’s masterpiece,” the BT Fighter. From the shop of Brian Tighe, it features a layered, sculpted handle made of glass-reinforced nylon and a grooved backspacer for an enhanced grip. The BT Fighter’s blade is 3.640″ long with an OAL of 8.875″ and closed length is 5.146″.

Take a chance to win this SCCY CPX-2 RD package and enter the giveaway.